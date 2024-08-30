Donkey Kong Country turns 30 later this year. So, to celebrate this feat, a group of former Rare developers are getting together to swap stories about the game's development and its incredible legacy, at a panel at this year's EGX gaming event, taking place at ExCeL London.

The panel is scheduled for Saturday, October 26th, 2024 at 1:15 pm BST on the Live Stage and will feature the Donkey Kong Country designer Gregg Mayles, the composer David Wise, and the character artists Kev Bayliss and Steve Mayles.

Out of this group of developers, Gregg Mayles is the only person still employed at Rare, with Kev Bayliss and Steve Mayles currently working at the Yooka-Replaylee developers Playtonic Games, while David Wise is a freelance composer, having recently contributed music to Gimmick! 2.





Tickets are currently on sale for the event on the EGX website, with the cheapest option available for those who just want to visit the panel being the standard entry costing £32 for the Saturday date.

There are also priority tickets available for those who want early access to the rest of the event (from 9 am BST onwards) priced at £41, as well as tickets for the whole weekend (October 25th - October 27th) for £97.