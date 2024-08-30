To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The King of Fighters series, Hamster has knocked 50% off the price of all 10 King of Fighters games that are available as part of its Arcade Archives series of retro reissues.

The discount applies across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and is also active on international storefronts too.

It is set to last until September 12th in the US and UK, so if you've always wanted to check out SNK's classic fighting series and haven't done so yet, there is no better time than the present.

The King of Fighters series, in case you are unfamiliar,, debuted all the way back in 1994, with the release of The King of Fighters '94 on the Neo Geo MVS arcade system. From there, it later spawned a large number of sequels and spin-offs across a wide range of platforms, with the latest game in the series The King of Fighters XV being released in 2022, across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

The complete list of games discounted as part of this recent sale includes the following 10 titles from the series:

If you're torn on which games to pick up, you can check out our Best King of Fighter Games, Ranked By You List , for some helpful recommendations on the best games the series has to offer.



