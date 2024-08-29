If you didn't order a copy of the puzzle platformer The Meating back when it was initially being crowdfunded and have regretted your decision ever since, then we have some great news for you.

Mega Cat Studios has just announced it is making the game available for non-backers to purchase today across NES, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo Switch.

The game, in case you're in need of a quick refresher, sees players taking on the role of a ghostly minotaur named Kon who was butchered after a blind date gone wrong. Given a second chance at life by the God of Meat, Gyros, Kon must embark on a quest to track down his "tragically-sourced" meat and solve the mystery of his demise, by travelling across a bunch of challenging puzzle rooms with the aid of various ghostly powers like pyrokinesis and possession.

As of writing, Mega Cat Studios has store pages live on its website for physical versions of the NES and Game Boy Advance releases, with a digital release for Switch expected to go live on the Nintendo Switch eShop later today at 5pm BST/9am PDT/12am EDT.

The NES version comes in three different varieties: loose (£39), standard (£47), and deluxe (£116). Meanwhile, the Game Boy Advance has just two options available — loose and complete in box — priced at £31 and £39 respectively.