PC-88 RPG Hydlide II: Shine of Darkness is coming to the Project EGG range on Nintendo Switch, it has been revealed.

Released for the NEC PC-8801 in 1985 and later ported to the MSX, this game is the sequel to the highly influential 1984 original. One of its biggest innovations was the introduction of a morality system, which impacted gameplay depending on whether the player chose to slay humans or monsters.

The version that is to be released on Switch will only be playable in Japanese; an English version of Hydlide II exists, but only for the MSX version; this was released via the Dutch MSX distribution platform WOOMB.net in 2006.

The release of Hydlide II on Project EGG follows that of the original game and the third title, 1987's Hydlide 3: The Space Memories.