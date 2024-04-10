Earlier this week, GOG announced that it had partnered up with the Japanese publisher SNK to release 24 of its classic games on the digital storefront.
The new additions include notable titles such as Metal Slug 4 and a couple of games from the KING OF FIGHTERS series like THE KING OF FIGHTERS '97 (GLOBAL MATCH) and THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2003. According to the individual store pages, the Canadian developer Code Mystics was responsible for the emulation of all of these titles. This is a company that has a long history of bringing SNK games to both PCs and consoles, having previously worked on ports of various Neo Geo Pocket Color titles.
Here's the complete list of games of all 24 arrivals, courtesy of GOG:
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS '97 (GLOBAL MATCH)
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2003
- SAMURAI SHODOWN IV: AMAKUSA’S REVENGE
- OVER TOP
- SUPER SIDEKICKS
- SENGOKU
- SENGOKU 2
- ROBO ARMY
- KIZUNA ENCOUNTER: SUPER TAG BATTLE
- SOCCER BRAWL
- THE SUPER SPY
- TOP HUNTER: RODDY & CATHY
- NINJA MASTER'S: HAOH NINPO CHO
- NINJA COMMANDO
- ART OF FIGHTING 3: THE PATH OF THE WARRIOR
- ALPHA MISSION II
- MUTATION NATION
- CROSSED SWORDS
- 3 COUNT BOUT
- GHOST PILOTS
- KING OF THE MONSTERS 2: THE NEXT THING
- LAST RESORT
- MAGICIAN LORD
- METAL SLUG 4
All of these games are currently on sale as part of the SNK publisher sale (which ends on April 15th) and can be bought for £3.89 each.