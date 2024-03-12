Arika and SNK have announced that they're working on a collaboration which will see existing SNK IP "revamped" for modern audiences.

"ARIKA CO., LTD. has agreed to collaborate with SNK CORPORATION to promote the Revamp (reclaim and revive) of SNK IP," reads the press release. "SNK owns more than 200 SNK-branded game content, including NEOGEO, and is currently promoting Revamp to reclaim and revive the past IP. As part of this effort, we have decided to collaborate with SNK. The collaboration is planned for IPs other than fighting game. For more information, please stay tuned."

Arika was formed in 1995 by former Capcom employees, taking its name from president Akira Nishitani, who worked on Street Fighter II and Final Fight during his time at Capcom ("Arika" is "Akira" backwards). Over the years, the company has worked on titles such as Street Fighter EX2 Plus, Street Fighter EX3 and Fighting EX Layer.

However, it has also created titles outside of the fighting genre, collaborating with Nintendo on Tetris 99 and Super Mario Bros. 35 and with Bandai Namco for PAC-MAN 99.

SNK was founded in 1978 by Eikichi Kawasaki and is most famous for its Neo Geo arcade standard, upon which it released some of its most famous titles, including Fatal Fury, Metal Slug, King of Fighters and Samurai Shodown.

SNK is almost entirely owned by the non-profit MiSK Foundation (which is owned by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman) via its Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC) subsidiary.

The company has previously confirmed it is continuing to work on reboots of its classic titles, having revived Samurai Shodown and King of Fighters in recent years.