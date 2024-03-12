We recently interviewed Implicit Conversions about its amazing work when it comes to bringing classic games to modern platforms.

The initial version of our feature incorrectly contained a line about PS2 games coming to PS5, something that caught the attention of many PlayStation fans, as no PS2 titles are currently available on Sony's latest home console.

While we were quick to amend the piece to reflect this, the information was originally included due to the fact that company's site references PS2 games:

With over 150 combined years in the industry, our team has experience with many emulators and consoles. Right now, we're working on bringing games from the original PS1, PSP, and PS2 to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and XBox.

Also, the company's profile on LinkedIn says:

Currently, we are working with clients to bring NES, PS1, PSP, and PS2 games to the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

Keen to get to the bottom of things, we went back to Implicit Conversions co-founder and CEO Robin Lavallée to clarify this comment and got the following response:

Unfortunately, I can't deny nor confirm anything about PS2.

So, while it seems that Implicit Conversions' SYRUP Engine is capable of handling PS2 emulation on PS5, nothing has been announced as yet – so their lips are effectively sealed for the time being, at least.