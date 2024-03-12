After over five years of development, JanduSoft & Evan Tor Games' indie Metroid-like Rebel Transmute has just been released on Steam, meaning players can finally jump in and check out the sci-fi adventure for themselves.

The game is also scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox One Series X|S later this week on March 14th, and clearly takes a lot of its inspiration from the popular Nintendo series — in particular, Metroid Fusion.

It sees players take control of a space scrapper-turned-adventurer named Moon Mikono as they embark on a dangerous mission to find missing mother across a vibrant and colourful world filled with perilous obstacles and deadly enemies.

As you may expect from a Metroid-like experience, there are a ton of different upgrades that players can unlock, which will come in handy for surviving in this world. This includes additional abilities like a wall jump, void dash, and spin-bash as well as 48 optional upgrades to further tweak and customize your build.

The game is now being sold for £15.07 on Steam (as part of an introductory offer until March 18th), and also has a demo should you want to try it yourself before you buy it. You can watch the trailer for the game below: