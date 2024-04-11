Back in the day, Nintendo got pretty inventive when it came to prolonging the lifespan of its Game Boy hardware. Devices like the Game Boy Camera and Game Boy Printer expanded the appeal of the ageing handheld, and some Game Boy Color cartridges even had special features built-in – such as 'rumble' force feedback.

Games which benefitted from this now-commonplace mechanic included Perfect Dark, Legend of the River King 2 and Star Wars Episode 1 Racer – and if you were a fan of any of those games, you might be interested to learn that a brand-new Game Boy title is on the way which also has rumble built-in.



It's not just a color version, a rumble motor is installed on the PCB to vibrate while defeating your enemies!

Release in 2 weeks, reservations will open this week alongside the release of Genesis 2! pic.twitter.com/oevnFtpj3o We are proud to announce that we will publish Gunship DX by @User0x7f It's not just a color version, a rumble motor is installed on the PCB to vibrate while defeating your enemies!Release in 2 weeks, reservations will open this week alongside the release of Genesis 2! #gbdk April 9, 2024

Incube8 Games has announced that it will be handling publishing duties for User0x7f's forthcoming Gunship DX, which will offer rumble functionality.

"Our nation is under attack by enemy forces, and the defense can only succeed with the help of air-ground support. The future of our nation depends on you," reads the game's PR.

"Gunship DX is a rail shooter for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. Fight your way through five action-packed missions as you try to repel the attack and restore peace."

As the 'DX' in the title denotes, this is an updated version of the monochrome version of Gunship. If it sounds like it's up your street, then head over to Incube8 Games' website to place a pre-order. The game costs $59.99.