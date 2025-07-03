Three years ago, Romero Games – the studio founded by former id Software legend and co-creator of DOOM John Romero – announced that it was working on a brand-new FPS title.

Sadly, that project has now been cancelled thanks to Microsoft's recent cost-cutting exercises (it was funding development and would have published the game, had it been completed).

"We have some difficult news to share," says John's wife, Brenda Romero, in a statement posted on social media today. "Last night, we learned that our publisher has cancelled funding for our game, along with several other unannounced projects at other studios. This was a strategic decision made at a high level within the publisher, well above our visibility or control. We deeply wish there had been something, anything, we could have done to prevent this outcome."

Brenda Romero is keen to add that "this absolutely isn't a reflection of our team's work, performance, or the quality of the project itself. We hit every milestone on time, every time, consistently received high praise, and easily passed all our internal gates. We are incredibly proud of the work being done, and of the talented team behind it. The best we've worked with."

She adds that Romero Games is "currently evaluating next steps and working quickly to support our team. Many of us have worked together for more than a decade, some for over 20 years. It's an extremely difficult day, and we're heartbroken that it's come to this. If you know of any opportunities or ways you can help our incredible team, please reach out. Thank you to everyone who's offered support and kindness and encouragement during this difficult time."