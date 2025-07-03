A new version of MAME (MAME 0.278) was recently released, with the update introducing a new sound system to the multi-purpose emulator alongside fixes for games that use the Sega Model 2 arcade board (thanks VideoGameEsoterica for the spot!).

This update was originally supposed to go live in May, but was pushed back a month, eventually getting a release on June 30th, 2025. It is now available to download from the MAMEdev.org website, which is also where you'll also find an in-depth blog post going over some of the latest additions to the emulator.

The standout feature of this new update, according to the MAME development team, is the "long-fabled", sound system, which the members state will offer a bunch of benefits to players using MAME.

This includes native WASAPI (Windows Audio Session API) support on Windows, PipeWire support on Linux, and multi-channel input and output, as well as sound input for emulated systems that have microphones (and other other audio capture hardware), built-in effects (such as a parametric equaliser and dynamic range compressor), and better quality sample rate conversion and mixing.

In addition to that, there is also reportedly a bunch of other improvements to be found elsewhere too, with the latest update providing some fixes for graphical issues present "in 3D systems like Sega Model 2 and Taito Type Zero".

Model 2 games like The House of the Dead, for instance, are now finally playable, having previously presented players with a black screen, while a number of racing games including Sega Rally have also got some much-needed attention to iron some of the texture issues.

You can view the full list of updates here, which also includes a list of new LCD and TV systems that have been added with this latest revision.