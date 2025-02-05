At the tail end of last month, the developers behind MAME released MAME version 0.274, introducing a ton of new features and fixes to the open-source emulator that are well worth checking out (h/t: How To Geek).

The headline feature of the new update, according to the official blog post on MAMEdev.org website, is the introduction of a new hotly anticipated 64-bit ARMv8 recompiler, which has been tested for macOS, Linux, and Android devices and is said to increase performance when emulating systems with RISC CPUs.

However, as always, that really is just scraping the surface of what's been introduced in this latest update, with the post going on to list a bunch of newly supported systems (including everything from digital pets, to plug-and-play TV games, to LCD games), alongside improvements to titles that were already considered playable on the emulator.

For instance, the latest version appears to solve an issue with the Japanese joystick edition of the Taito Z Arcade system first-person shoot 'em up Battle Shark whereby the left/right inputs were reversed, and also reduces the sensitivity of analogue inputs while playing the Konami zr107 title Jet Wave.

In addition to that, there are also some bugs squashed elsewhere too, with various versions of Namco's Splatterhouse receiving a fix to make sure the correct music plays during the second stage boss scene.

You can take a look at the full list of what's new in the latest version of the emulator here.