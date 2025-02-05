The developer Gelato Games has announced that its Metal Slug-inspired Metroidvania Guns of Fury will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC later this month, hitting digital storefronts on February 13th.

The exciting genre mash-up is being developed by the two-man team behind the iOS/Nintendo Switch platformer Goblin Sword (John Christodoulatos and his brother Lefteris Christodoulatos) and features music from Dominic Ninmark (the composer of Blazing Chrome, Gravity Circuit, and Mighty Goose).

It was first unveiled back in July of last year with a brilliant gameplay trailer, showing off its blend of fascinating blend of Metroidvania-style exploration and Metal Slug-esque run 'n gunning, and was originally slated to be released before the end of 2024. That, unfortunately, didn't end up going to plan, however, with the team instead updating their Steam page late last year to tease a new release date for some point in "Q1 2025".

According to the description that has been given on Steam by the developers, the game is said to feature "a vast interconnected world", "new abilities and weapons" to unlock, as well as over 10 "epic bosses" to beat.

Players assume control of a special operative named Vincent Fury, with his mission being to infiltrate a top-secret base and rescue a world-famous scientist named Dr. Klaus, who has recently discovered a new substance called the "Tetra Cell" that is capable of powering a devastating, new super weapon.

Here is the full list of features, taken from Steam:

Explore a vast interconnected world and uncover new areas using newly acquired skills and equipment

Exhilarating run and gun action



Beautiful hand-crafted 16-bit pixel art



Hundreds of unique items to discover, including guns, melee weapons, bombs and accessories



10+ bosses and tons of enemy types



Acquire new abilities in an authentic Metroidvania experience



Take control of a variety of different mechs, each with its own array of attacks and abilities



Discover secrets in breakable walls and acquire loot and powerful new equipment



Destructible environments



Alternate endings



Incredible soundtrack by Dominic Ninmark

You can watch the latest trailer for the game below, or wishlist it now on both Steam and the Nintendo eShop.