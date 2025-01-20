Lizardcube did some absolutely amazing work with Wonder Boy: Dragon's Trap and Streets of Rage 4, and it seems the company is currently working on a new Shinobi title, if rumours are to be believed.

With its amazing visual style and keen sense of what makes for great 2D gameplay, Lizardcube is the kind of company we'd love to see work on more classic franchises – and it seems SNK felt the same way at one point.

Lizardcube's Ben Fiquet has revealed on social media that SNK approached his studio about working on Metal Slug. "Truth be told, we have been approached by SNK a few months after releasing Wonder Boy," he says. "Specifically, they asked if we could make a Metal Slug game in HD like WB."

However, Fiquet declined the offer, feeling that it might be a bridge too far. "But even if I love these games, the challenge artistically would be far too great, and I felt I could not do it justice," he adds.

SNK has recently worked with Leikir Studio on Metal Slug Tactics. The final mainline entry in the series was Metal Slug 7, which was released back in 2008 on Nintendo DS.