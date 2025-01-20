Wreck's GoldenEye X—a mod which brings Rare's GoldenEye over to the game engine of its spiritual successor, Perfect Dark—has just been updated with nine co-op levels.

This means you can play the legendary FPS title's single-player mode with a friend.

"It's been a little over eight years since the last GoldenEye X patch (version 5e) was released," says Wreck, the development of the mod. "I know a lot of people had either given up on the project already, or were on the verge of it. Thought that it was dead in the water, and anything shown of more recent progress was only a tease of something they'd never get to play. Well, here we are. GE-X patch 6a is now yours to play. I appreciate those who have stuck with it, and were always encouraging. Even those who made comments about it not coming out, you still had enough interest in it to vent frustration, which I can understand."





Wreck adds:

Last time around, there were three missions that were (pretty much) fully functional. Those included Silo, Frigate and Egypt. In this patch, there are now nine. That's an additional six levels, as well as updates to the previously released trio. The Runway, Bunker i, Bunker ii, Archives, Caverns and Aztec can all be played from start to finish, while also being supported in the cooperative and counter-operative modes. That's nearly half of GoldenEye's campaign thus far. As well, the Dam map has made its way in. This was a tricky one to get going, and does still need work, but it's a good start. You're now given a choice to place female characters into certain missions; scientists in Silo and Caverns, and Moonraker Elites in Aztec. These models were only available in the multiplayer portion of the game before, but can show up during the campaign if you want them to. While in the MI6 Headquarters hub (Carrington Institute), go into the pause menu to find the "Disable Female NPCs" option under the Video section. Either selection does not affect Natalya or Xenia. Also, under the Audio menu, there's an option to allow bonus dialogue to play. Most of these lines are from 007, and typically reference objectives or locations. Don't want them? Simply turn it off. As these two things are totally new to the game, and may be unwelcomed by some, I wanted to make sure the player had control over each.

GoldenEye X also offers things like improved animations, multiplayer bots and more—and it runs in both emulation and on real N64 hardware, but the latter obviously won't look as good as the video footage below.

If you'd like a tutorial on how to get this up and running, head over here.