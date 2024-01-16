Subscribe to Time Extension on

Over a decade ago, work began on GoldenEye X, a mod for Perfect Dark which would reimagine the iconic James Bond FPS GoldenEye 007, introducing a host of enhancements and improvements.

After a prolonged period of silence, the project has come back to life thanks to the impending release of version 6a.

This update brings with it nine playable single-player missions, a new character for multiplayer (it's an elf), a 'gender sensitivity' toggle, additional dialogue option, expanded levels and much more.

Is GoldenEye X still being worked on? Yes! In fact, you can see here that I have added the missing rotor blades to the Pirate Helicopter in Frigate. As well, fixed the room rendering issues during the intro camera scenes. These have been lingering since last release. No more! pic.twitter.com/YK0tRwWJoD January 15, 2024

The 'gender sensitivity' toggle has ruffled a few feathers with fans, presumably due to them not understanding the name. The setting merely allows you to include generic female enemies in single-player missions.

FYI: The Gender Sensitivity option is to allow the player to choose either YES to having generic females in missions, or NO - as in the original game. It is literally a one time, set and forget option, to match your preference. Why in the world this bothers people is just sad. — GoldenEye Mods (@GoldeneyeMods) January 12, 2024

"Relive the magic of GoldenEye, now with brand new features and upgrades," reads the mod's official page. "This is GoldenEye... Like you've never experienced it before."