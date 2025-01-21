A new fan translation has just been released for the Dreamcast version of Compile's Puyo Puyo dance rhythm game Puyo Puyo DA! This was a game that was released exclusively in Japan back in 1999 for Sega's Naomi arcade hardware and the Sega Dreamcast.

Puyo Puyo DA!, in case you're unfamiliar, sees Arle Nadja and a bunch of other characters from the Puyo Puyo series competing in a bunch of rhythm-based dance-offs, along with Ellena Stevens from the Compile Disc Station game Broadway Legend Ellena.

It features a collection of songs from the Madou Monogatari and Puyo Puyo series that players must dance in time to. However, in contrast to what you might expect, players cannot use a dance pad for inputting their commands, with the game instead being played with a series of button prompts. This has led some in the past to compare it to titles like NanaOn-Sha's PaRappa the Rapper.





Streeker over on the Dreamcast Talk forums just released an English translation patch for the rhythm game "Puyo Puyo DA!" on the SEGA Dreamcast.

If you look up the responses to the title back in the day, the initial reactions to the game don't seem to be all that positive following its release, with one particularly famous import review from Gamespot's Jeff Gerstmann giving the game a 2.3 out of 10, while claiming it has "no replay value" and is "totally unexciting in every mode." Nevertheless, fans of the Puyo Puyo series may still want to check it out — if only to be a completionist.

The new translation is the work of the hacker/translator streeker, who posted earlier this month that they were working on an English patch for the game. You can download it now from the Dreamcast Talk forums.