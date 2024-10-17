Compile is one of the most famous Japanese developers of the '90s, and produced titles like Aleste and Puyo Puyo before closing its doors in 2003.

Since then, ex-Compile founder and president Masamitsu "Moo" Niitani has established his own studio, named COMPILE〇, and is preparing to release a "groundbreaking" new falling-block puzzle title (thanks, @gosokkyu).

COMPILE〇 recently posted on social media asking for playtesters to visit their office in Shim-Matsudo, Chiba, to give feedback on the game, which is coming to Switch and PC.

According to gosokkyu, COMPILE〇 previously released a falling-block game on the Japanese 3DS eShop in 2016 called Nyoki Nyoki, which went largely unnoticed.

A Switch version of the same game was unable to enter development due to a lack of interest in its crowdfunding campaign in 2017, but when the 3DS eShop closed recently, there was a sudden burst of interest in Nyoki Nyoki – and it seems that this has encouraged COMPILE〇 to bring a new puzzler to Switch.

Gosokkyu doesn't think this new game is related to Nyoki Nyoki.