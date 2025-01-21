It's fair to say that 2021's Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans.

Technical issues and bad art choices resulted in many people feeling less-than-impressed with that particular package, and if you're one of those people, then you might be interested to hear that a new fan-made remaster of GTA: Vice City is days away from release.

"GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition is a global modification based on the RAGE game engine from GTA IV," says the team behind it. "This mod is not just another conversion of the city to the next part of the series. This mod is a complete transfer of all missions from the original game."





This is the closest thing to a Vice City remaster that we'll get. “GTA Vice City: Next-Gen Edition” finally launches January 25!It’s a fan made project that ports the ENTIRETY of Vice City into GTA 4’s game engine. It includes all story missions, collectibles, music & more.This is the closest thing to a Vice City remaster that we'll get. pic.twitter.com/viTk9UDaQP January 20, 2025

Developed by Revolution Team, GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition launched on January 25th and will be free to download.