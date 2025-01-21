Update [Tue 21st Jan, 2025 12:15 GMT]: Earlier this month, the developer of Ultima VII: Revisited Anthony Salter provided an update on his in-development fan project in the form of a new YouTube video (thanks RetroShell for the spot!).

In the video, Salter stated that the project had now reached 0.1.0 status, meaning that he had finally managed to get all of the game's objects, including NPCs, to draw in 3D. According to Salter, it took several improvements to the engine to make this happen, such as introducing support for rendering 3D items in lightwave.obj format and implementing shape pointers to allow one object's shape to be substituted for another.

The next step after this will be the challenge of implementing gameplay, such as lighting lamps, opening containers, playing instruments, putting diapers on babies, and more, ahead of version 0.2.0.

You can view Salter's video above for more details, or check out the current roadmap for the project here.

Original Article [Tue 30th Jul, 2024 15:30 BST]: A fan is currently working on a new replacement engine for the classic RPG Ultima VII, which aims to bring it into isometric 3D while introducing a bunch of quality-of-life fixes.

Ultima VII, in case you're unaware, was originally released back in 1992 for DOS computers and eventually received a port for the SNES in 1994. It is quite often regarded as the high point of the series and even won our own reader's poll last year where we asked our audience to select their favourite Ultima game from a long list of Ultima titles. However, it arguably isn't the easiest title for modern players to get along with, spawning the occasional review from frustrated players who can't seem to adapt to its "rough corners".

In the past, there have been substitute engines like Exult, which have introduced a ton of improvements to make the game more playable, but now it appears another fan is stepping up to offer another way to alter your Ultima VII experience. This new replacement engine called Ultima VII: Revisited is the work of a developer Anthony Salter, who is also the creator of a promising retro RPG named Inaria. He is claiming to solve Ultima VII's greatest problem. Namely, that he believes "Ultima VII is a 3D world stuck in a 2D engine."





And if you miss the old pixelated look, just press the space bar! Ultima VII: Revisited 0.0.7 will release very soon, I just need to clean up some crashers. Not only is the whole project now built on Raylib but I think it looks even better!And if you miss the old pixelated look, just press the space bar! pic.twitter.com/ucVoomVrBq July 29, 2024

On his website, he explains:

"Every object in the world has width, depth and height, and the world itself consists of 3072x3072x16 tile blocks. Ultima VII was in development from 1990 to 1992 (shipping in April ’92), and even though software 3D was taking off at the time, it hadn’t been designed as a 3D game (even though it used a 3D world) and that contributed to its issues. "But software-rendered 3D games with isometric perspectives started coming out very soon after Ultima VII, and every time I saw one I thought, “This is what Ultima VII should have looked like.”

He continues:

"My goal with Ultima VII: Revisited is to present the world of Britannia in a 3D engine, using a more modern (but not too modern) presentation. I will also be smoothing off some of the rough corners, like the inventory and combat systems. My goal is to create a new way of playing Ultima VII that will allow the gamer who posted the review above to understand exactly why Ultima VII is so amazing."

According to a post on Twitter, Ultima VII: Revisited 0.0.7 will be released very soon, and will be downloadable from the u7revisited website.

You can also join the u7revisited Discord to follow the project's progress in real-time.