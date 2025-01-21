A new trailer has just been released for Kingdom Hearts - Re:Fined — an ambitious mod that is currently in development for the PC version of the Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix that aims to improve all of the games included in the Square Enix collection with bug fixes and new customization options.

In the past, the project, which is being led by the modder TopazTK, was previously known online under the title Kingdom Hearts - Re:Fixed, but was eventually rebranded in 2022 and later soft reset in 2023 due to the codebase for the project "proving problematic and unfixable". Since then, however, it has been making some incredible progress behind the scenes, with the fan developer currently focusing his efforts on bringing a bunch of quality-of-life improvements to the PC port of Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix.

"Throughout the lifespan of the project, there has been many ups and many downs along the way," wrote TopazTK in the video description for the trailer. "Now it's time for something much greater. A new beginning, starting with Kingdom Hearts II!"

The new trailer then goes over many of the features that are currently available for the second game in the Square Enix series, including the following:

The ability to automatically save after room transitions

The option to skip the game's prologue section featuring Roxas whenever you start a new game

Multi-language support (includes Spanish, French, German, and Japanese)

The option to toggle between the original Heartless colour palette from the PS2 title and its Final Mix equivalent

The ability to toggle between the original MIDI soundtrack and its remastered orchestral score

The addition of a "Prepare & Retry" feature, which has been backported from Kingdom Hearts III

Support for 60 FPS and ultra-wide displays

Restored playback of missing boss fight dialogue and SFX

The inclusion of Sora's Album Notes, which are now available in English. These were previously exclusive to the Japanese release of the game.

And much more!

You can download the project now from GitHub. The game is currently compatible with the worldwide release of Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix on both Epic Games Store and Steam.

You can find details on how to install the mod properly here.