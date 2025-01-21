The developers behind Dino Crisis "spiritual successor" Code Violet have said the game won't be coming to PC because they're fearful it would be subject to pornographic mods (thanks, VGC).

Speaking in a statement on social media, developer TeamKill Media addressed calls for a PC version of the game, which is currently only confirmed for PS5:

For those asking us about a PC version of Code Violet… the reason we are not bringing it to PC is we do not want anyone modding vulgar versions of the main character as well as other characters in the game. We hold our voice actresses and actors with high regard, as well as our artistic vision for the game and story and reject any form of destroying that with sexual mods. Making a joke out of our art and possibly tarnishing the reputation of our voice actresses and actors is not worth the extra money we can make.

The studio was quick to point out that it is "not against PC gamers or the PC platform", nor is it against "modders and some of the fun mods they make." However, it said it was "100% against p*rnographic mods… period."

The topic of mods has been a hot one of late, with VGC noting that Square Enix's Naoki Yoshida had to ask PC fans not to use inappropriate mods when Final Fantasy XVI launched on PC last year. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi had to repeat the same message when the game made the jump from PS5 recently.

Code Violet is currently a PS5 exclusive, with TeamKill Media saying that it lacks the manpower to bring the game to Xbox consoles.