Final Fantasy Mystic Quest hold a somewhat infamous position in the history of the JRPG franchise.

Intended to introduce Western audiences to the genre, it offered a watered-down take on the series and, as a result, has become something of a black sheep in the wider Final Fantasy family, with some even calling it the worst game to carry the name.

Despite this, Mystic Quest still has its fans – many of whom will no doubt have savoured their first taste of the JRPG genre via this very game – so you could understand why its stylish cover artwork might be of considerable interest to collectors.

However, "interest" is a tricky thing to put a price on, and it would seem that the person who is currently in possession of the original Mystic Quest artwork has a rather overinflated opinion of its worth.

As spotted by Digital Eclipse Editorial Director Chris Kohler, the art is currently being sold online for a whopping $350,000 USD.

I thought you said $350 at first and that seemed like a good deal but uh, $350k….. No, not really — John Ricciardi (@johntv.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T08:04:53.697Z

Best I can do is $3.50 and a meanspirited limerick about someone you don't like. — John Cutting (@fortunasaga.com) 2025-01-14T08:48:32.046Z

I have doubts about if even mainline FF art would sell for that much — Alex Kraus (@alexfkraus.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T13:20:50.318Z

Insane price aside that is an absolutely gorgeous piece. — Philip Summers (@heyphilsummers.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T13:07:08.556Z

While many have replied to the post with the opinion that the art is "gorgeous", the reaction has been almost unanimously negative when it comes to the price. One reply even doubts that any piece of Final Fantasy art would ever reach such a lofty selling price.

Are you the one crazy person in the world who might consider dropping $350,000 on this piece of art? Let us know with a comment below, but first, we have some magic beans you might be interested in...