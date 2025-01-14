Netflix has released another trailer for the eagerly anticipated second season of Castlevania: Nocturne, ahead of its release on the streaming platform later this week on January 16th.

The eight new episodes will follow on from the events of season one, which took place in Revolutionary France, circa 1792. That season notably ended with the vampire hunter Richter and his friends failing to take down the vampire messiah Erzsebet Báthory before Dracula's son Alucard made a dramatic appearance in its final moments to help the group escape from danger.

The new trailer was released earlier today and is roughly 2 minutes and 40 seconds in length. It shows Báthory announcing her plans to "cut the head off" the French Revolution, before offering a look at some footage of our heroes defending Paris from the incoming attack by demons.

Amidst all of this, we get some cool new snippets of Alucard leading a group of infantry through the narrow city streets at night as well as a pretty intense aerial battle between Richter and Báthory. All of this plays out over a haunting rendition of Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata', with some emotional soundbites from the main cast of characters edited in for good measure.

Castlevania Nocturne, in case you're unaware, serves as the sequel to the 2017 animated series Castlevania. It is loosely based on the events of the video games Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and features Clive Bradley as its showrunner, with Adam and Samuel Deats serving as its directors.