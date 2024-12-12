Netflix has released an official trailer for Castlevania Nocturne Season 2, which it has revealed will be launching early next year on January 15th on the streaming platform.

The new trailer is roughly two minutes long and shows the vampire hunter Richter Belmont and the rest of his party recovering from their encounter with the powerful vampire Erzsebet Báthory at the end of Season One. Alucard, who made his dramatic return in the final moments of the previous season, is back, with the half-vampire looking ready to join forces with Richter and company to battle against the forces of darkness.

In the new trailer, we get a few glimpses of some of the gory action and incredible animation that we can expect from the new season — including Alucard splitting a demon clean in half — as well as a nice bit of back-and-forth between Richter and Alucard, where Trevor Belmont is mentioned in passing.

Castlevania Nocturne Season One was released in September 2023 and is a loose adaptation of the video games Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. It is set in 1792, during the French Revolution, putting it several hundred years after the events of the original Castlevania Netflix show.

Here's the description of what viewers can expect:

The legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont, and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror

Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments!