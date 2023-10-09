Netflix has confirmed what was already pretty apparent to those who made it to the end of Castlevania: Nocturne – we're getting a second season.

The first series went live recently and is loosely based on the video games Dracula X: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. It follows the efforts of vampire hunters Richter Belmont and Maria Renard (and their companion, Annette) as they attempt to prevent Erzsebet Báthory from enslaving the world.

Netflix has released an "announcement" trailer for season two, showing some of the rough storyboarding for the upcoming episodes.

Fan-favourite Alucard, Dracula's son and protagonist of Symphony of the Night, is shown off a few times. The character (voiced by James Callis) connects Castlevania: Nocturne with Netflix's previous four seasons of Castlevania.

The series is based on Konami's video game series of the same name, which started life in 1986. At the time of writing, the most recent mainline entry in the franchise is 2014's Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, although Konami has released collections of older titles and a smartphone game since then.

