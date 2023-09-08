Netflix's new Castlevania animated series arrives at the end of the month, and the streaming service has just released a new trailer to drum up interest.

Based on the video game Dracula X: Rondo of Blood, Castlevania: Nocturne focuses on the early vampire-hunting career of Richter Belmont (voiced by Edward Bluemel), who would also star in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

Richter is joined by Maria Renard (voiced by Pixie Davies), another character from the video game series reimagined here as a young French revolutionary, and Annette (voiced by Thuso Mbedu), sorceress and former slave. To add a little flair to proceedings, the legendary Nastassja Kinski voices the character of Tera.

The trailer does a good job of building up the story, and features more than its fair share of combat sequences. We're also pleased to hear Divine Bloodlines, the opening level theme in Dracula X: Rondo of Blood; while we loved the previous Netflix Castlevania seasons, they were guilty of not using the game music enough – hopefully, that has changed with this new series.

Two people who won't be involved with this new series are producer Adi Shankar and writer Warren Ellis. The former took legal action against fellow producer Kevin Kolde in 2021, accusing him of "concocted a scheme" to expand the series without Shankar's involvement.

Ellis, meanwhile, was removed from the series following the conclusion of the fourth season after he was accused of sexual harassment and abuse by several women.

You can watch the trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne below, but be warned – it has bad language and loads of blood. Castlevania: Nocturne goes live on September 28th on Netflix, but will have a digital premiere on Twitch and YouTube on September 27th at 9AM PT.