Japanese publisher Superdeluxe has today announced that it is releasing physical editions of Assault Suit Valken Declassified on Nintendo Switch.

The game – originally released as Cybernator in the West – will be published in March 2025 and comes in two versions.

The standard edition (¥4,980) comes in a typical Switch game case and has printed instructions, but the Deluxe Edition (¥7,480) is more exciting; it ships with a limited edition case, trading cards, original soundtrack CD and ASS-117A Valken Diorama acrylic stand.

There are additional bonuses depending on where you pre-order the game; for example, if you purchase directly from Superdeluxe, you get an A5 Art Card showcasing the original cover artwork for the game.

Other retailers have other goodies:

Amazon Bonus: Clear File

GEO Bonus: Clear file

Neowing Bonus: Postcard

Melon Books Bonus: Acrylic keychain

Game Shop 1983 Bonus: 1 A6 art card + SFC ARTMAT

Ebiten Bonus: Tin Magnet

Amiami Bonus: Acrylic keychain

Toranoana Bonus: Set of 3 rectangular badges

Sofmap Bonus: B2 Tapestry (Deluxe only)

Game Shop 1983 Bonus: A6 art card (Deluxe only)

WonderGOO Bonus: A3 Tapestry (Deluxe only)

Strictly Limited Games is also creating its own special edition of the game which includes some of the same items, and Retro-Bit recently republished the original 16-bit version on the SNES.