Assault Suits Valken (or Cybernator, as you might know it) was a jaw-dropping experience back in the '90s.

Here was a game which successfully communicated the feeling of what it must be like to control a huge, hulking robot; instead of dashing around the screen at high speed, you had to deal with the mech's considerable inertia and weight as you navigated each gorgeous-looking level.

Thankfully, the game's impact has endured over the years; we recently got an entirely new translation for Assault Suits Valken Declassified, and now, Retro-Bit has inked a deal with IP holder Extreme to republish the Masaya's game on the SNES in its original, uncensored form – and we were lucky enough to be sent a copy to show you.

Included in this special 'deluxe' edition is a gold-coloured cartridge, a perspex schematics panel (complete with stand), a collector's coin and – most exciting of all – a keychain which plays sound effects from the game at the push of a button. You also get a full-colour manual, as well – all contained in a lovely embossed slipcase.

We're used to Retro-Bit's reissues having a high level of quality by now, and this is no exception. The collector's edition – which comes without all of the extra goodies – has also been produced, but pre-orders direct from Retro-Bit have sold out.

Keep an eye on your local retailer for a copy if you like what you see here.