We all know that retro gaming is big business, but in the world of the mainstream media, the popularity of old games is perhaps a little less obvious.

Thankfully, Frazer Rhodes – whose wonderful museum we recently visited – was given the chance to educate the masses recently as a guest on the BBC Breakfast show.

During the segment, Rhodes – who has the kind of collection that triggers intense pangs of jealousy in any right-minded video gamer – shows off items such as Nintendo's first home console, the Virtual Boy and an incredibly expensive copy of Metal Slug on the Neo Geo AES.

Despite being faced with such amazing items, it was perhaps the Game Boy – which recently celebrated its 35th anniversary – that interested the presenters the most.

