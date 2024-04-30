It looks like the iPhone is getting a 3DS emulator in the not too distant future (thanks, Retro Dodo).

A post on Twitter shows 3DS being played on Apple's popular smartphone, suggesting that an App Store launch could be coming soon.

It is reported that a recent iPhone will be required to get the most out of the emulator, so anticipate having to own an iPhone 15 to get games running at full speed.

With Folium iPhone 3DS emulator & Mario Kart 7, make a 4 hour train ride feel like 4 minutes!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TyJrcdzuYL April 29, 2024

Naturally, you'll lose the auto stereoscopic 3D effect, too. It's also thought that this will cost $4.99 / £4.99 when it eventually arrives.