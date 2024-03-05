Japan will get the world's first museum dedicated solely to video game art, it has been revealed.

Developer Daiwa House Industry has recently broken ground on the site in Yokohama, and it's due to be completed by July 2027. The museum will comprise three floors, as well as a 3,000-square-meter (32,291 square feet) art garden and office complex.

The museum will showcase artwork, character designs and soundtracks, and is set to include interactive exhibits which will make use of the very latest in CG technology. During the night, projection mapping will create a "game-like" experience even when the museum is closed.

The company behind this project is Koyo, a subsidiary of Koei Tecmo Holdings, one of Japan's most established publishers.