The Retro Computer Museum in Leicester has been running for quite some time now (we attended our first event way back in 2010) and is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) organisations of its kind in the whole of the United Kingdom.

Packed with computers, consoles, arcades, software and perhaps the only working link-up Virtuality set up in the country (the late VR company was also based in Leicester), RCM has just entered a new and exciting phase in its history – and the team behind the museum want the public to join in.

On the 13th of April, RCM will be holding one of its "Awesome World Famous Legendary Gatherings" in order to celebrate the fact that it is now located in much larger premises than it was previously.

Its new home is Unit Q in the Troon Way Business Centre, located in the Leicester suburb of Thurmaston – the same industrial estate as its previous base. The new unit now comprises two floors, as well as a separate building for the arcade and Virtuality units.

RCM's Andy Spencer was kind enough to give us a guided tour recently, and we have to say, the new HQ is looking very special indeed.

"There are still things we need to do and will continue to do, so that will take literally years," says the RCM Facebook page, but adds that this upcoming event will offer "Retro Games, Friends, Good Food, Hot & Cold Beverages, Live Music and lots more!"

The lovely people at @retrocompmuseum are justifiably pleased with their "wall of tapes" logo - here's a time lapse of it being constructed! pic.twitter.com/Re76Ml9A51 March 2, 2024

Doors open at 10 am and will close around 8.00 pm. Food will be served "at various times throughout the day" and there's even going to be a bar, which opens at 12 Noon and will close at 7.00 pm. The cost of entry? A very reasonable £12 per person.

Remember, this is your chance to not only inspect (and play) with decades of gaming history but also to see in person the legendary Rare Playboy handheld, which is currently calling the RCM its home, alongside several other key pieces of Rare history.