Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes 2 will be released on the Nintendo Switch eShop later this week, on December 12th, courtesy of D4 Enterprise's EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues.

Much like previous releases in the series from the Japanese publisher (who is also responsible for Project EGG service for PC), the game doesn't feature a proper English localization, with the only real additions to the Japanese original being a newly included gallery of artwork, an English main menu, and a translated "how to play" section featuring tips & tricks to help players get started.

As a result, this will probably only be of interest to those of you who already command some pre-existing knowledge of Japanese or who don't mind relying on live translation apps to get an understanding of what exactly is going on or where they need to go next.

Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes 2 was originally released by Nihon Falcom back in 1992 for the PC-88, and serves as a sequel to the 1989 title Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes, taking place 20 years after that previous installment. It follows the story of a young prince named Atlas, as he embarks on an adventure across the world of Eselhasa with three other heroes to confront a new evil that has appeared to threaten the land.

Besides the PC-88, the game was later ported to other machines, including the PC-98, PC Engine CD, FM Towns, Super Famicom, Sega Mega Drive, and the Sony PlayStation and Sega Saturn (bundled alongside its predecessor). None of these were ever released outside of Japan, however, making this its first official launch in the US and Europe.