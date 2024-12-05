The sidescrolling role-playing game Riglas is the latest PC-88 title to come to the Nintendo Switch eShop, as part of D4 Enterprise's EGGCONSOLE series of retro rereleases.

Released in 1985, exclusively in Japan, the game saw players take control of a young boy called May, a member of an enslaved and forgotten tribe, as he set out to unravel the secrets of Beljuna to free his people.

It was created by Random House Co. Ltd, a Japanese studio that was originally founded in 1983 by the Enix game programming competition winner Kazuro Morita, and was also later made available for other machines, besides the PC-88, including the PC-98, FM7, and Sharp X1.

At the beginning of the game, it basically drops players into the middle of a town with little to no introduction, with the goal being to explore, collect items, and figure out how to progress. In doing this, you will encounter various enemies (including lions, ghosts, and sandworms), as well as NPCs who will offer you clues on how to progress and who will trade important items with you.

Unlike other action RPGs like Ys that would arrive a couple of years later, there is a dedicated attack button here, but the player character is exceptionally weak and his sword is more like a butter knife. As a result, it's important to upgrade your equipment as early as you can, to stand a chance of survival.

Much like other EGGCONSOLE releases, this one doesn't feature English text for the game itself but comes with a translated "how to play" section to get you started that will offer you some hints and tips on where to go first and a few of the game's secrets. It is currently priced at £5.39/$6.49 on the Nintendo Switch eShop if you fancy taking a deeper dive into what it has to offer.