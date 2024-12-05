Retro game streaming service Antstream Arcade has announced that it has teamed up with Disney to bring "three of the most iconic Disney video games ever" to its platform.

From today, Disney’s The Lion King, Disney’s The Jungle Book, and Disney’s Aladdin will all be playable on Antstream Arcade. What's more, you'll be able to play the Genesis / Mega Drive, SNES, and Game Boy versions of these games.

The company has also confirmed that this is just the beginning, and more Disney titles will be coming to Anstream in the future – including Goof Troop, Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Bonkers.

"We are excited to be launching these amazing and beloved classic games in time for the holidays," says Antstream Arcade CEO Steve Cottam. "The team has worked tirelessly to bring them to the platform in their original formats. These titles hold a special place in gaming history, and now they’re more accessible than ever, playable across multiple devices through our platform. We look forward to celebrating these timeless adventures with our global community.”

Antstream Arcade is available on PC, Mac, mobile, Xbox and PlayStation. It requires a subscription for access and uses cloud-based streaming technology for seamless play across multiple devices.