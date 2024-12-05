While Sega is currently updating some of its most famous properties for modern-day systems, one franchise which sadly isn't included is Space Harrier.

Released in arcades in 1985, Yu Suzuki's eclectic classic came to typify Sega's approach at the time – a fusion of dazzling visuals, appealing audio and cabinets that would move along with the action.

Space Harrier was a commercial smash hit and would spawn ports and sequels, with the last being 2000's arcade-only Planet Harriers. The series has been dormant since then – re-releases on PS2, 3DS and Switch aside – but remains one of Sega's most beloved properties.

If you've ever wondered where the game's unique title and setting come from, then allow us to point you in the direction of an interview which came with the Japan-only Dreamcast release Yu Suzuki GAME WORKS VOL.1, which has been unearthed by @b_wings1234 and highlighted on BlueSky by Hardcore Gaming's Kurt Kalata.

According to Suzuki:

The 'Harrier' in Space Harrier comes from the name of a real fighter plane, but the 'Space' comes from the anime 'Space Cobra.' The image is of a robot flying freely in space and destroying enemies with a psycho gun in its left hand.

Created by Buichi Terasawa in 1978, Space Cobra is a series which combines sci-fi with 'Spaghetti Western' elements, and was turned into an animated TV series and a full-length feature film in 1982. The manga series has sold over 50 million copies worldwide.

In an interview from 2013, Suzuki also mentions Space Cobra but adds that the 1984 film The Neverending Story and the work of artist Roger Dean (the artist who created the Tetris and Psygnosis logos, as well as many pieces of fantasy artwork) were also inspirations for the game.

Speaking to Retro Gamer magazine in 2015, Suzuki also confirmed that the famous robot enemies were based on the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam.