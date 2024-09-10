The French publisher Microids and developer Magic Pockets today shared a first look at its upcoming adaptation of the retro anime series Space Adventure Cobra, entitled Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening.

The publisher first announced it was working on a video game adaptation of Buichi Terasawa's creation back in March 2023, but has since been somewhat quiet about the project. That all changed earlier today, however, with the release of the first trailer for the project, which revealed, among other things, that the game will be coming to PC (via Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2025.

This project, according to the new information released alongside the trailer, will focus on the first 12 episodes of the original anime, which sees the space pirate Cobra and his loyal cyborg partner Lady Armaroid trying to "save three enigmatic sisters, whose fate is tied up with a fabulous treasure".

In a statement, Microid claimed that it hopes the game stays "true to the spirit of the 1982 animated series while delivering an immersive and modern experience, specially designed for long-time fans as well as a new generation of players".

Looking at the small amount of footage that has been shared so far from the project, it is clearly designed to be a sidescrolling action-platformer, which is somewhat fitting, given the speculation that the original anime may have been a potential source of inspiration for the original Metroid.

If you're interested, you can wishlist the project now on Steam, GOG, and PlayStation, or watch its reveal trailer below: