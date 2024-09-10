Yesterday marked 25 years since the North American launch of the Dreamcast, and Limited Run Games has joined the celebrations with a Dreamcast Trading Card game.

The series contains "over 200 premium trading cards featuring art from the system's most iconic games and franchises", which will be sold as booster packs and a 'Hobby box', the latter of which includes 4 packs of cards.





Both are estimated to ship in March of next year. Pre-orders are open now and close on October 13th, 2024.

