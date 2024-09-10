Jada Toys has announced that it will be bringing out two new 1:12 scale figures based on the Ultra Street Fighter II versions of Cammy and Deejay — both of which are available to pre-order now.

The two fighters are the latest in Jada Toys' ongoing series of Ultra Street Fighter II figure range, which has previously included toys based on M. Bison, Ryu, Ken, Dhalsim, Chun-Li, and Fei Long.

The figures stand at 6 inches tall and come with two interchangeable heads, two hands, and an effect accessory, as well as multiple points of articulation, to help you recreate iconic moves like Cammy's Cannon Strike and Deejay's Air Slasher. This is in addition to a premium collectible arcade-style box, which you can use to display your figures.

You can view some images of the figures below:

Pre-orders are now available from BigBadToyStore & Entertainment Earth, with both figures costing $24.99 each.