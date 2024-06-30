1994's live-action Street Fighter movie may have upset critics and fans alike, but the narrative that it was somehow a financial dud isn't entirely true.

It is reported to have generated revenue of over $99 million on a $35 million budget – and that's before all of the subsequent home video releases will have been added on.

In fact, Capcom has recently admitted that the movie is still generating "millions of yen" of profit each year for the company, 30 years after it hit cinemas.

a specific bit of info from Capcom's latest shareholder meeting is buzzing rn: the Van Damme Street Fighter movie continues to bring in tens of millions of yen per year🇯🇵 https://t.co/l1kIfj5TVy June 20, 2024

The information was revealed during Capcom's recent shareholder meeting. While millions of yen isn't quite the same as millions of dollars (Bison dollars or otherwise), it's still a nice little bonus when you consider the movie will have recouped its costs soon after release, and everything else generated since then is gravy for Capcom.

Directed and written by Steven E. de Souza, Street Fighter starred Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, Byron Mann, Damian Chapa, Kylie Minogue, Ming-Na Wen and Wes Studi. It was Julia's final role; he passed away on October 24th, 1994, at the age of 54, following an unsuccessful battle with stomach cancer.

A new live-action movie is currently in development at Legendary Pictures, but it has just lost its directors.