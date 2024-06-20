Unless you've been living under a rock, you will no doubt have noticed that Nintendo announced a new Zelda game the other day.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom arrives on Switch later this year and uses the same art style as 2019's excellent Link's Awakening remake. In addition to this news, Nintendo also revealed that it is adding the Game Boy Advance title Zelda: Link to the Past & Four Swords to Nintendo Switch Online.

With these games added to the Switch's library, it makes the console comfortably the best place to play Zelda in 2024.

As noted by @forestminish on Twitter, there are a staggering 18 different Zelda titles available on the system (well, there will be once Echoes of Wisdom arrives in September).

That's practically all of the mainline games, with the exception of Phantom Hourglass, Spirit Tracks, Twilight Princess, Wind Waker and A Link Between Worlds (we won't mention spin-offs such as Tri Force Heroes, Link: The Faces of Evil, Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon, Zelda's Adventure and Link's Crossbow Training).

This comfortably makes the Switch home to some of the greatest video games of all time – and perhaps ensures its status as Nintendo's best console, full stop. What do you think? Let us know with a comment below.