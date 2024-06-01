Randomizers have become an interesting part of the modding and hacking scene in recent years. They take popular games and carefully add random elements – such as mixing abilities, enemies or stages – to present a unique experience each time you play.

Back in 2020, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on the Wii got its first randomizer. This mixed up the location of Link's gear, while retaining the internal logic which ensured that players didn't hit dead ends caused by not having the correct item.

This particular randomizer has gone down well with fans and has been updated regularly since 2020. However, in 2021, Nintendo released Skyward Sword HD on the Switch, giving fans of the game a new 'definitive' version to enjoy. And now, in 2024, that high-def remaster is getting its own randomizer.

Zelda speedrunner and randomizer developer gymnast86 has posted a trailer to announce the forthcoming release of the Skyward Sword HD randomizer, which has been developed over the past ten months with CovensMe, Ninou, TBPixel, and YourAverageLink.

The randomizer's expected launch date is the 7th of June.