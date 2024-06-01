Update #2 [Sat 1st Jun, 2024 20:00 BST]: Anbernic has released a video showing the upcoming RG Cube in action. We also have some solid specs for the device.

The Cube will showcase a 1:1 / 720p display, and is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T820 chipset. It's running Android 13, and there's a 5,200 mAh battery which should give around 7 hours of battery life; it also has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

As you can see in the footage, this device will be capable of running PS2 and Wii games, so it has plenty of power.

Update #1 [Thu 9th May, 2024 19:55 BST]: Here's our first look at the device:





Supposed Unisoc T820 again, but this time it's looking like they're bringing the 28XX colorways with them. And I'm all for it. We can't wait to see how this one comes out 👀 In case you've missed it going around, images of the Anbernic RG Cube are making their rounds!Supposed Unisoc T820 again, but this time it's looking like they're bringing the 28XX colorways with them. And I'm all for it. We can't wait to see how this one comes out 👀 pic.twitter.com/UFbhSYxHzU May 9, 2024

Original Story: Handhelds with perfectly square displays might have a limited appeal, but there are certainly a lot of them around at the moment.

We've already seen the likes of the Analogue Pocket, RG Nano and Powkiddy RGB30, and now Anbernic is adding another system to the list in the form of the recently teased RG Cube.

Back in the day, the 1:1 aspect ratio was king, finding its way onto devices like the Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Neo Geo Pocket (although the Game Boy actually has a 10:9 ratio screen).

One more teaser for you, the screen for the Anbernic RG Cube, year of the 1:1 handhelds! pic.twitter.com/JUNWC4OI5x May 8, 2024

As time as gone on, we've become accustomed to seeing wider screens, kicking off with the Game Boy Advance and its 3:2 ratio display. The PSP would go one better, offering a 16:9 true widescreen panel.

However, the 1:1 ratio is making something of a comeback, at least in the realm of emulation handhelds – and we're all for it, assuming you play a lot of content from the '90s, of course.

Anbernic's aforementioned RG Nano has a perfectly square display, but is perhaps too small for most people to use for prolonged periods – so it's great news that the company is creating a larger device with a 1:1 screen.