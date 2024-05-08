If you have an affinity for the late '80s and early-to-mid '90s anime aesthetic and retro first-person shooters, then, boy, do we have the game for you.

Mullet Madjack is an upcoming Steam game from the Brazilian developer Hammer95 that is releasing later this month on May 15th and only recently came to our attention, thanks to its impressive launch date trailer. It mixes frantic gunplay with phenomenal cyberpunk visuals and hearkens back to a time when streaming sites were non-existent and anime was primarily distributed on VHS tape.

The game takes in 2090 in a world where man and the internet have merged into one and where people need a sudden burst of dopamine every 10 seconds to survive. Players step into the role of a moderator named Mullet Mad Jack who is tasked with putting his life on the line to save his "influencer" from a gang of powerful Robot Billionaires and is required to kill a new enemy every 10 seconds or risk facing death.

Some of the game's main features include randomly generated stages, the ability to tailor your build with new weapons and stat boosts, as well as a bunch of additional ways to play such as an endless mode, and a classic campaign (where the timer is switched off). It's stylish, and bloody, and is guaranteed to raise your pulse. What more could you ask for?

The game will be launched on Steam next week, but if you can't wait until then, there's already a demo available for you to check out.