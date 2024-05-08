The gorgeous-looking Zelda-style adventure Isles of Sea and Sky finally has a release date: May 22nd, 2024.
Cicada Games has taken plenty of inspiration from the likes of Zelda: Link's Awakening with this one, offering open-world puzzles, a gripping story and lovely 2D visuals.
You can wishlist the game right now on Steam; there's no word on what other platforms it could be coming to, but the developer has expressed interest in bringing it to Switch in the future.
Here's a rundown of the game's selling points:
- Solve open world puzzles: Complete puzzles and explore in whatever order you choose. Get stuck? Feel free to leave a puzzle and return to it later with a new perspective.
- Intuitive and accessible puzzling: Controls are simple and directional only; designed so that people of most physical abilities can enjoy.
- For puzzle novices and experts: Isles of Sea and Sky is designed for all skill levels making sure there’s plenty to do, collect, and challenge yourself with if you’re a puzzle expert, but that the game is also approachable for puzzling beginners.
- Immerse yourself in a serene, vibrant world: This vibrant, retro, and atmospheric environment is captivating and offers a chill and ambient soundtrack for deeper gameplay immersion
- Uncover a rich, meaningful story: Isles of Sea and Sky tells a meaningful and memorable story utilizing only images and no text.
- Discover hidden secrets: The game is chock full of hidden items and areas. Getting 100% completion rate is no easy task!