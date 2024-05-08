The gorgeous-looking Zelda-style adventure Isles of Sea and Sky finally has a release date: May 22nd, 2024.

Cicada Games has taken plenty of inspiration from the likes of Zelda: Link's Awakening with this one, offering open-world puzzles, a gripping story and lovely 2D visuals.

You can wishlist the game right now on Steam; there's no word on what other platforms it could be coming to, but the developer has expressed interest in bringing it to Switch in the future.

Here's a rundown of the game's selling points: