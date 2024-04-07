Veteran video game composer and Intellivision president Tommy Tallarico appears to be selling music arrangements created for his Video Games Live concerts which he doesn't legally own.

The accusation comes from Laura Intravia, a composer and vocalist who has worked on games such as Destiny 2, Mortal Kombat and Darksiders 3. Intravia wrote the Zelda 25th Anniversary Medley for Tallarico's VGL project.

TFW you discover someone is selling your sheet music illegally, you report this to the major symphony orchestra who is performing it, and they say “sorry not our problem” — Laura Intravia (@LauraIntravia) April 6, 2024

She has taken to social media to bemoan the fact that her sheet music has been sold to other orchestras, seemingly by Tallarico – although it's worth noting that she stops short of actually naming him.

"If you see any orchestras performing my Zelda 25th Anniversary Medley from VGL, please know that they had every opportunity to do the right thing and pull it from their program, but decided not to. And that they transcribed my flute solo by ear," Intravia says.

"People are asking me who’s selling it, it’s exactly who you think," she adds.

When asked if legal action could be taken, Intravia replies:

Unfortunately, I have no doubt the individual selling the sheets is giving the orchestra a very different story of events. The fact is, I never signed a contract where I gave *anyone* exclusive rights to the sheet music. I would never have agreed to such a thing.

The arrangement in question was performed during Video Games Live in 2011. As well as arranging and orchestrating the music, Intravia also performed the flute solo.

Tallarico stepped down as CEO of the resurrected Intellivision after failing to get the Amico console to market. He recently put up his house for sale – the same house which he claimed was featured in an episode of MTV's Cribs. This claim, along with several others, was investigated in a video by Harry "Hbomberguy" Brewis.