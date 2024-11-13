Yesterday, Antstream added five PS1 Net Yaroze titles to its Antstream Arcade service, including Time Slip, Pushy IIb, Bouncer 2, Adventure Game, and Arena.

Net Yaroze, in case you've never heard of it, was a development kit released by Sony in 1996 in Japan (and in 1997 in other countries) that allowed groups of hobbyist game developers the chance to create their own video games for the Sony PlayStation, by taking advantage of a set of relatively inexpensive and easy-to-use tools.

Following its launch, it cultivated an impressive community of like-minded individuals — many of whom took to sharing their creations online on forums and through magazine demo discs — but has since faded into obscurity in the decades since, with several of its games becoming lost to time.

As a result, these new rereleases represent an opportunity to introduce a new generation to the Net Yaroze back catalog and ensure its legend lives on.

The collection includes standout titles like Time Slip, a puzzle-platformer with a unique time-manipulation mechanic. The game challenged players to navigate complex levels by creating clones of their character and rewinding time to solve puzzles. Despite its creativity and innovative gameplay, with few copies or playable versions available, it is a rare gem in the history of indie game development. For those who enjoy puzzle-solving, Pushy IIb delivers addictive gameplay as players push crates and blocks to clear paths and reach the goal. Although it did not see commercial release, its lasting appeal lies in the way it bridged cultural and technical boundaries which made it particularly popular in Japan.

Bouncer 2 took a different take on brick-breaker style games. With a quirky and challenging action theme, players controlled a spring-like character tasked with navigating through levels by bouncing around and through obstacles and enemies. Its simple premise was enhanced by difficult physics-based challenges, making it both rewarding and frustrating for players. Adventure Game brings a charming, exploration-based experience reminiscent of classic RPGs. Players navigate through dungeons, solve puzzles, and fight monsters, capturing the spirit of 90s adventure gaming with its retro aesthetic and challenging design. In an early take on isometric mech combat, and written in just four months by its indie creator, Arena was a fast-paced, multiplayer-focused game. Its intensity and focus on player-versus-player combat made it a standout title for the program. It pitted players against each other in a top-down combat arena where quick reflexes and strategic use of weapons were key to victory.

If you want to play these games, you'll need a subscription to Antstream Arcade, which is a digital streaming service that boasts over 1300 classic games for various retro machines.

A year's subscription to the service is currently priced at £32.99, while a limited-time lifetime subscription is also available for a one-off payment of £79.99. The service is offered across a range of devices, including computers, phones, consoles, and even TVs.

You can find out more information on the service from the Antstream Arcade website.