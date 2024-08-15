Antstream has just held its Antstream Arcade Connect broadcast for August 2024, and as well as confirming that the retro game streaming service is coming to PlayStation, it was revealed that PS1 Net Yaroze games will soon be available on the platform.

A PS1 development kit released in 1996, Net Yaroze encouraged bedroom coders to try their hand at creating titles for Sony's 32-bit system – many of which have become of intense historical interest since their release.

It was also revealed that PICO-8 games are making their way to Anstream, with Puzzles of the Paladin and Manbomber already confirmed for the service. A "fantasy" system created by Lexaloffle Games, PICO-8 is already home to many cool indie titles, all of which have the same 8-bit style.

It was also revealed that Antstream's upcoming 'Vision' update is on the way and will "revolutionise your gaming experience with new competitive features, a sleek modern interface, game rewards, and new ways to play, all tailored for a fully customised player experience."

On top of all of this, a host a new titles were announced for Antstream, including Lode Runner: Golden Labyrinth, Mr. Do!, Alien Breed 3D2: The Killing Grounds, Alien Rampage, ODT, Zero Wing and Tatsujin 2.