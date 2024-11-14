Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake launches worldwide today across all major console formats, and while it's been met with an enthusiastic reception from fans, it's unlikely that its release will trigger the same scenes which accompanied the launch of the original Famicom version in Japan.

The game hit store shelves on February 10th, 1988, and racked up a staggering 1.1 million sales in a single day. By the end of the week, it had sold 3 million units and would remain at the top of the Japanese sales charts until April, going on to become Japan's best-selling game of 1988.

Dragon Quest III HD2D hits tomorrow! Its original launch is stuff of gaming legends in Japan, with massive lines and people skipping school to nab copies. This time won’t be quite as hectic, but it’s amazing to see these same stores sell a new version all these years later. pic.twitter.com/GtjUc48lKB November 13, 2024

The incredible scenes of thousands of Japanese punters queuing to purchase a copy probably won't be seen again, especially as we live in an era where you can simply download a game without having to leave your own home. Such was the fever surrounding the third Dragon Quest title that thefts and assaults were reported and almost 300 arrests were made relating to truancy from school, as eager students bunked off to play the RPG epic.

Given the carnage that surrounded this release, it should come as no surprise that a famous urban legend grew up around Dragon Quest. It was claimed that the Japanese government was so frustrated by the rampant truancy that it passed the "The Dragon Quest Law", which prevented Enix from publishing its games during the week.

This was, of course, completely false – it was Enix itself that decided to only release Dragon Quest games on a Saturday, a trend which continued all the way up to 2017's Dragon Quest XI (it's worth noting that Dragon Quest III HD-2D, however, is not launching at the weekend).

Speaking to IGN about the myth, series executive producer Yuu Miyake said:

Basically, it was the general accepted practice in the industry was to have games shipped out on a Thursday, but there were kids who would skip school to go and buy the games. So we arranged with Nintendo to have Dragon Quest released on a Saturday as a special exception to that.

